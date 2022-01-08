Hayat Pharmacy is looking to hire COVID-19 testers

MILWAUKEE — Hayat Pharmacy is looking to hire more COVID-19 testers as long testing lines continue to plague the city.

The testing center off of Layton Ave. will be hosting their Open Hiring Event on January 10, from noon to 4:00 p.m.

As the holiday season approached, Hayat Pharmacy opted to open their testing center at 813 W. Layton Avenue to 24-hours.

At their hiring event, full time, part time, temporary, first and second shift options will be available.

Hayat Pharmacy will be conducting interviews and hiring applicants on the spot.

All interested parties should bring two forms of identification, which can include a photo ID, passport, Social Security card, or birth certificate, in case they’re hired.

