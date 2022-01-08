Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hayat Pharmacy is looking to hire COVID-19 testers

items.[0].image.alt
Angela Major / WPR
Hashim Zaibak, a founder and pharmacist at Hayat Pharmacy in Milwaukee, stands outside of his business on March 11, 2021. The pharmacy offers walk-in hours for COVID-19 vaccine seekers — an effort to bolster access to those who might otherwise run into technological or language barriers when trying to schedule appointments.
Hashim Zaibak Hayat Pharmacy
Posted at 7:13 PM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 20:13:33-05

MILWAUKEE — Hayat Pharmacy is looking to hire more COVID-19 testers as long testing lines continue to plague the city.

The testing center off of Layton Ave. will be hosting their Open Hiring Event on January 10, from noon to 4:00 p.m.

As the holiday season approached, Hayat Pharmacy opted to open their testing center at 813 W. Layton Avenue to 24-hours.

At their hiring event, full time, part time, temporary, first and second shift options will be available.

Hayat Pharmacy will be conducting interviews and hiring applicants on the spot.

All interested parties should bring two forms of identification, which can include a photo ID, passport, Social Security card, or birth certificate, in case they’re hired.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku