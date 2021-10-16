HAWS welcomes dogs displaced by Hurricane Ida

WAUKESHA — The Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) of Waukesha County welcomed a flight of 35 dogs Saturday, all brought in from New Orleans shelters affected by Hurricane Ida.

The dogs will be available for adoption after getting medical evaluations as needed, including vaccinations and neutering.

The dogs were evacuated from New Orleans, Louisiana, so that the shelters and rescues could have more space to concentrate on emergency aid in the aftermath of the hurricane, including safekeeping and reuniting lost pets with their owners.

HAWS Executive Director Lynn Olenik is happy to aid the Louisiana shelters.

“When we work together, we are able to impact just that many more pets and people, saving more animals and helping more adopters find the perfect companion,” Olenik commented.

The flight to Wisconsin, which was made possible by Greater Good Charities’ Good Flights and the MuttNationFoundation, is estimated to touch down in Crites Field in Waukesha County at around 10:30 a.m. Check out hawspets.org/adopt for more details on the available animals, including information on how to begin the adoption process.

