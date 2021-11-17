HAWS welcomes a flight of 45 at-risk shelter dogs from Louisiana

WAUKESHA — 45 shelter dogs are closer to finding their forever homes.

The at risk shelter dogs from Louisiana were brought to The Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County via airlift. The flight was made possible by the Good Flights "Flying to Forever Homes" program.

Now that they're in the shelter, the dogs will be evaluated and receive any necessary medical care before putting up for adoption. Many of the dogs will be available to take home by the weekend, if not sooner.

The group includes several large breed puppies.

If you'd like to learn more about adopting these dogs or any other pet at HAWS, visit HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851

