HAWS reduces pet adoption fees by 50% until Thanksgiving

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County (HAWS) announced Wednesday that adoption fees will be reduced by 50 percent until Thanksgiving. HAWS hopes to have a near-empty shelter by Nov. 25.

The "Thanks for Giving Me a Home" promotion includes all pets at HAWS that are six months and older.

“November's sentiments were made for shelter pets,” notes HAWS Executive Director Lynn Olenik. “There is no one more thankful than a newly adopted pet! And as the weather becomes chilly and the snow begins to fall, you'll both be grateful for the warmth, comfort and love you share.”

Click here to see all pets available for adoption at HAWS, to learn about adoption guidelines and procedures, and to complete your application and set up your appointment to adopt.

