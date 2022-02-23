HAWS of Waukesha to fly in 50 rescued pets from southern states

WAUKESHA, Wisc. — The Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) of Waukesha says a plane will bring in 50 pets rescued from Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi on Thursday.

HAWS says the Greater Good Charities flight will arrive at the Stein Aviation terminal at Waukesha County's Crites Field Airport at 11 a.m.

The pets will be available for adoption in a few days, the shelter says.

The shelter says if you have questions about any of the animals, call 262-542-8851 or visit their website by clicking here.

