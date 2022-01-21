Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

HAWS of Waukesha raises $50k during Betty White Challenge

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Sayles/AP
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait on the set of the television show "Hot in Cleveland" in the Studio City section of Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 9, 2010. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
Betty White
Posted at 8:53 PM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 21:53:44-05

WAUKESHA, Wisc. — The Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) of Waukesha raised $50,000 during the Betty White Challenge.

"We are overwhelmed by the graciousness of our community and partners who support animal welfare and humane education," HAWS said on Facebook on Thursday. "From the bottom of our hearts, all the way down to our paws, thank you!"

The challenge asked people to donate $5 toward an animal non-profit to honor White on her birthday.

"The Golden Girls" star was known for her love of animals by working with zoos and advocating for animals.

White passed away on Dec. 31 at the age of 99.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku