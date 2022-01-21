HAWS of Waukesha raises $50k during Betty White Challenge

WAUKESHA, Wisc. — The Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) of Waukesha raised $50,000 during the Betty White Challenge.

"We are overwhelmed by the graciousness of our community and partners who support animal welfare and humane education," HAWS said on Facebook on Thursday. "From the bottom of our hearts, all the way down to our paws, thank you!"

The challenge asked people to donate $5 toward an animal non-profit to honor White on her birthday.

"The Golden Girls" star was known for her love of animals by working with zoos and advocating for animals.

White passed away on Dec. 31 at the age of 99.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip