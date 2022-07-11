MILWAUKEE — Hawaiian restaurant "Ono Kine Grindz" in Wauwatosa topped Yelp's "Top 50 Places to Eat" list.

Yelp announced its list on Monday. It includes obvious favorites like FreshFin Poke, Odd Duck and Swingin' Door Exchange. But it also lists some of Milwaukee's hidden gems.

Here are the the top 10 places to eat in Milwaukee, according to Yelp:

Check out Yelp's full list here.

Besides this year's list, Yelp Milwaukee will be celebrating with numerous restaurants throughout the month of August. Participating businesses will offer check-in deals, discounts, and freebies to those who make stops between Aug. 1 and Aug. 31.

Businesses participating include:

Ono Kine Grindz

Bento Xpert

Tavo’s Signature Cuisine

FreshFin

Sweet Basil MKE

Ally’s Bistro

Rice n Roll Bistro

Cavas

Honey Butter Cafe

Kin by Rice N Roll

Anytime Arepa

Learn more here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip