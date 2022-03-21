Watch
'Have you ever seen the beaches?': Giannis Antetokounmpo jokingly pitches free agency in Milwaukee

Posted at 6:49 PM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 19:49:33-04

MIWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo has never been shy about showing his love for Milwaukee, and now he wants to make sure other NBA players love it too.

Most recently, he expressed his fondness for the city's weather and Lake Michigan's beach in a 50 second video shared to Twitter on Sunday.

"Hey, this is beautiful and warm Milwaukee," he said. "This is our beach. Have you ever seen the beaches in Milwaukee? Beautiful."

But of course the video wouldn't be complete without Antetokounmpo's sense of humor, telling viewers not to pay attention to the sweater he is wearing.

"It's my free agency pitch," he joked. "I'm trying get players, man. Gotta do what I gotta do."

You can watch the video below:

