Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

'Hate speech' notes found taped to West Bend businesses, police seek suspect

Police said the notes contained statements of hate speech and referenced candidates from both political parties.
hatespeechsuspect.jpg
West Bend Police Department
The West Bend Police Department is seeking a suspect after numerous handwritten "hate speech" notes were found taped to business windows along Main Street.
hatespeechsuspect.jpg
Posted at 6:14 PM, Oct 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-31 19:14:58-04

WEST BEND, Wis. — The West Bend Police Department is seeking a suspect after numerous handwritten notes were found taped to business windows along Main Street.

Police said the notes, which were found Monday, contained statements of hate speech and referenced candidates from both political parties.

Police were able to obtain photos of the suspect during their investigation.

Anyone who might have received a note, has additional surveillance video of the suspect, or any additional information, is asked to contact the West Bend Police Department at (262) 335-5000.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Project DriveSafer 480x360.png

Project: Drive Safer - TMJ4's year-long commitment to reducing reckless driving