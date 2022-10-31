'Hate speech' notes found taped to West Bend businesses, police seek suspect

WEST BEND, Wis. — The West Bend Police Department is seeking a suspect after numerous handwritten notes were found taped to business windows along Main Street.

Police said the notes, which were found Monday, contained statements of hate speech and referenced candidates from both political parties.

Police were able to obtain photos of the suspect during their investigation.

Anyone who might have received a note, has additional surveillance video of the suspect, or any additional information, is asked to contact the West Bend Police Department at (262) 335-5000.

