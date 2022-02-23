Hartland's North Shore Middle School evacuated after bomb threat, no threat detected

HARTLAND, Wisc. — North Shore Middle School in Hartland was evacuated Wednesday after a bomb threat in the girl's bathroom.

The student were evacuated to Hartland South Elementary.

The Hartland Police Department was contacted and the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit was dispatched to North Shore Middle School to conduct a thorough search of the building.

Officials did not find anything suspicious in the building.

North Shore Middle Schools is now open and school will resume as normal on Thursday.

According to a letter from Superintendent Nancy Nikolay, teachers will spend time helping students process the events.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip