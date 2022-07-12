Hartland, Wisconsin pilot facing child pornography charges

HARTLAND, Wis. — A 64-year-old Hartland man is accused of downloading hundreds of files containing child pornography.

Kenneth Hewitt, a commercial airline pilot, is facing two felony charges of possession of child pornography.

According to a criminal complaint, in October of 2021, a detective with the Marathon County Sheriff's Office was conducting undercover investigations into child pornography files being shared on the internet. The detective's undercover computer connected to Hewitt's IP address. In return, the detective was able to access Hewitt's files.

A detective with the Wauwatosa Police Department and FBI Child Exploitation Task Force was also conducting undercover investigations in February of this year. The detective was able to access over 500 files from Hewitt's computer after connecting to his IP address, the complaint says. A detective discovered in April the IP address belonged to Hewitt.

In May, the detective's undercover computer again successfully downloaded files of child pornography directly from a computer with an IP address belonging to Hewitt, according to the complaint.

During the execution of a search warrant on Hewitt's home, law enforcement located a laptop that matched the IP addresses obtained by investigators. Child pornography was also found on the laptop during a preliminary examination.

Hewitt makes his initial appearance in court on Tuesday. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison for each count.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip