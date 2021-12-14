Hartland police investigate Sunnyslope carjacking, seeking suspect

HARTLAND, Wis. — The Hartland Police Department is investigating a carjacking that happened early Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Sunnyslope Drive around 5 a.m. for an armed robbery of a vehicle. Police say a black handgun was displayed.

Police describe the suspect as a Black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a gray stocking hat.

The victim's vehicle was found a short distance from where the robbery happened, but the suspect was gone, police say.

In addition to the armed robbery, several unlocked vehicles were also entered, police say.

The incident remains under investigation.

