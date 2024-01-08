Hartford man killed in crash after police chase

A 27-year-old man is dead after police say he lead them on a chase that ended in a crash.

A Dodge County Sheriff's Deputy says someone called in concerned about an drunk driver. Washington County deputies tried to pull over a driver matching the caller's description, but the driver didn't stop.

A Dodge County deputy spotted the vehicle near the intersection of State Highways 33 and 67 and attempted to pull the driver over. Instead, the deputy says the driver kept going, and lead a chase reaching 100mph.

The chase eventually made its way north on Horseshoe Road, where deputies say the driver was traveling too fast for a curve, went into a ditch and hit a tree.

Deputies say they gave the driver first aid and tried to save his life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office also assisted with the crash. Deputies found a older style military grenade, or a copy of one that needed to be safely removed from the vehicle.



