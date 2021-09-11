Watch
Hartford Culver's ruled a total loss after Saturday morning fire

TMJ4 News
The Culver's on Sumner Street on Hartford was ruled a total loss after a fire on Saturday morning.
Posted at 2:18 PM, Sep 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-11 15:18:43-04

The Hartford Fire Department (HFD) is ruling the Culver's Restaurant, located at 1570 E. Sumner Street, a total loss after a fire on Saturday morning destroyed the building.

HFD was dispatched to the restaurant just before 6 a.m. on Saturday. The first arriving units found an active fire inside and requested assistance from six other agencies.

The fire was under control in less than an hour, but the building and everything inside was completely lost as a result. There was no one inside the restaurant during the fire and there were no other injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff's Department, Hartford Police Department and HFD.

