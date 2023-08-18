Harry's Pizza e Vino to open Elkhart Lake's first ever pizza restaurant

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — In Elkhart Lake's 100+ year history, the village has never had a pizza restaurant... but Harry's Pizza e Vino Restaurant and Wine Bar will soon change that.

According to our partners at OnMilwaukee, the new full-service pizzeria will make its debut on Aug. 22 at 111 E. Rhine St. in the former home of a Subway restaurant.

Harry's specializes in Roman-style pizza, a pizza style that features a crisp, yet air crust made from high-hydration dough which has fermented for up to 96 hours, OnMilwaukee reports.

The restaurant's owners, Avni (Al) Latifi and his wife Laurie, first introduced the Roman-style pizzas at Harry's Pizza Market in Sheboygan in July 2020. Latifi and his nephew Adrian Latifi own Harry's Prohibition Bistro in Sheboygan. They received their Roman-style pizza certification at The Roman Pizza Academy in Miami, Florida in 2019. They were among the first 100 chefs in the country to earn the Roman al Taglio Pizza accreditation. According to OnMilwaukee, they are also the only two certificate holders in Wisconsin.

The restaurant will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 4 to 9 p.m. beginning Aug. 22.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip