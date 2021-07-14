Harry Styles to perform at Fiserv Forum in November

MILWAUKEE — Global superstar Harry Styles is set to perform in Milwaukee on Nov. 3.
Styles announced his updated set of U.S. tour dates Wednesday. He'll perform hits from his double platinum album FINE LINE for the first time ever.
His Love On tour was supposed to begin next month, but due to different COVID-19 restrictions in each state, dates were rescheduled to later this year.
The tour will start in Las Vegas with special guest Jenny Lewis.
Registration to purchase tickets began Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. PT and will run through Sunday, July 18 at 10 p.m. PT.
Verified Fan on sale begins Wednesday, July 21 and general public sales begin Friday, July 23. You can find more details here.
You can see the full list of tour dates and locations below:
DATE
|CITY, STATE
|VENUE
|9/4/21
|Las Vegas, NV
|MGM Grand Garden Arena
|9/7/21
|Denver, CO
|Ball Arena
|9/9/21
|San Antonio, TX
|AT&T Center
|9/11/21
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines Center
|9/13/21
|Houston, TX
|Toyota Center
|9/15/21
|St. Louis, MO
|Enterprise Center
|9/17/21
|Philadelphia, PA
|Wells Fargo Center
|9/18/21
|Washington, DC
|Capital One Arena
|9/20/21
|Detroit, MI
|Little Caesars Arena
|9/22/21
|St. Paul, MN
|Xcel Energy Center
|9/24/21
|Chicago, IL
|United Center
|9/25/21
|Chicago, IL
|United Center
|9/29/21
|Nashville, TN
|Bridgestone Arena - NEW SHOW
|10/1/21
|Nashville, TN
|Bridgestone Arena
|10/3/21
|New York, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|10/4/21
|New York, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|10/7/21
|Orlando, FL
|Amway Center
|10/8/21
|Ft. Lauderdale, FL
|BB&T Center
|10/10/21
|Tampa, FL
|Amalie Arena
|10/12/21
|Raleigh, NC
|PNC Arena
|10/14/21
|Pittsburgh, PA
|PPG Paints Arena
|10/16/21
|New York, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|10/18/21
|Cleveland, OH
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
|10/21/21
|Uncasville, CT
|Mohegan Sun Arena - NEW SHOW
|10/23/21
|Uncasville, CT
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|10/25/21
|Boston, MA
|TD Garden
|10/27/21
|Atlanta, GA
|State Farm Arena
|10/28/21
|Atlanta, GA
|State Farm Arena
|10/30/21
|New York, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|10/31/21
|New York, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|11/3/21
|Milwaukee, WI
|Fiserv Forum - NEW SHOW
|11/7/21
|Tacoma, WA
|Tacoma Dome
|11/8/21
|Portland, OR
|Moda Center
|11/10/21
|Sacramento, CA
|Golden 1 Center
|11/11/21
|San Jose, CA
|SAP Center
|11/13/21
|Glendale, AZ
|Gila River Arena
|11/15/21
|San Diego, CA
|Pechanga Arena
|11/17/21
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Forum
|11/19/21
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Forum
|11/20/21
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Forum