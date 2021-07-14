Watch
Harry Styles to perform at Fiserv Forum in November

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Harry Styles poses in the press room at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Harry Styles
Posted at 1:00 PM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 14:06:29-04

MILWAUKEE — Global superstar Harry Styles is set to perform in Milwaukee on Nov. 3.

Styles announced his updated set of U.S. tour dates Wednesday. He'll perform hits from his double platinum album FINE LINE for the first time ever.

His Love On tour was supposed to begin next month, but due to different COVID-19 restrictions in each state, dates were rescheduled to later this year.

The tour will start in Las Vegas with special guest Jenny Lewis.

Registration to purchase tickets began Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. PT and will run through Sunday, July 18 at 10 p.m. PT.

Verified Fan on sale begins Wednesday, July 21 and general public sales begin Friday, July 23. You can find more details here.

You can see the full list of tour dates and locations below:

DATE

CITY, STATEVENUE
9/4/21Las Vegas, NVMGM Grand Garden Arena
9/7/21Denver, COBall Arena
9/9/21San Antonio, TXAT&T Center
9/11/21Dallas, TXAmerican Airlines Center
9/13/21Houston, TXToyota Center
9/15/21St. Louis, MOEnterprise Center
9/17/21Philadelphia, PAWells Fargo Center
9/18/21Washington, DCCapital One Arena
9/20/21Detroit, MILittle Caesars Arena
9/22/21St. Paul, MNXcel Energy Center
9/24/21Chicago, ILUnited Center
9/25/21Chicago, ILUnited Center
9/29/21Nashville, TNBridgestone Arena - NEW SHOW
10/1/21Nashville, TNBridgestone Arena
10/3/21New York, NYMadison Square Garden
10/4/21New York, NYMadison Square Garden
10/7/21Orlando, FLAmway Center
10/8/21Ft. Lauderdale, FLBB&T Center
10/10/21Tampa, FLAmalie Arena
10/12/21Raleigh, NCPNC Arena
10/14/21Pittsburgh, PAPPG Paints Arena
10/16/21New York, NYMadison Square Garden
10/18/21Cleveland, OHRocket Mortgage FieldHouse
10/21/21Uncasville, CTMohegan Sun Arena - NEW SHOW
10/23/21Uncasville, CTMohegan Sun Arena
10/25/21Boston, MATD Garden
10/27/21Atlanta, GAState Farm Arena
10/28/21Atlanta, GAState Farm Arena
10/30/21New York, NYMadison Square Garden
10/31/21New York, NYMadison Square Garden
11/3/21Milwaukee, WIFiserv Forum - NEW SHOW
11/7/21Tacoma, WATacoma Dome
11/8/21Portland, ORModa Center
11/10/21Sacramento, CAGolden 1 Center
11/11/21San Jose, CASAP Center
11/13/21Glendale, AZGila River Arena
11/15/21San Diego, CAPechanga Arena
11/17/21Los Angeles, CAThe Forum
11/19/21Los Angeles, CAThe Forum
11/20/21Los Angeles, CAThe Forum

