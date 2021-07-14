Harry Styles to perform at Fiserv Forum in November

MILWAUKEE — Global superstar Harry Styles is set to perform in Milwaukee on Nov. 3.

Styles announced his updated set of U.S. tour dates Wednesday. He'll perform hits from his double platinum album FINE LINE for the first time ever.

His Love On tour was supposed to begin next month, but due to different COVID-19 restrictions in each state, dates were rescheduled to later this year.

The tour will start in Las Vegas with special guest Jenny Lewis.

Registration to purchase tickets began Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. PT and will run through Sunday, July 18 at 10 p.m. PT.

Verified Fan on sale begins Wednesday, July 21 and general public sales begin Friday, July 23. You can find more details here.

You can see the full list of tour dates and locations below:

DATE



CITY, STATE VENUE 9/4/21 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena 9/7/21 Denver, CO Ball Arena 9/9/21 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center 9/11/21 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center 9/13/21 Houston, TX Toyota Center 9/15/21 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center 9/17/21 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center 9/18/21 Washington, DC Capital One Arena 9/20/21 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena 9/22/21 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center 9/24/21 Chicago, IL United Center 9/25/21 Chicago, IL United Center 9/29/21 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena - NEW SHOW 10/1/21 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena 10/3/21 New York, NY Madison Square Garden 10/4/21 New York, NY Madison Square Garden 10/7/21 Orlando, FL Amway Center 10/8/21 Ft. Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center 10/10/21 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena 10/12/21 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena 10/14/21 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena 10/16/21 New York, NY Madison Square Garden 10/18/21 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse 10/21/21 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena - NEW SHOW 10/23/21 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena 10/25/21 Boston, MA TD Garden 10/27/21 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena 10/28/21 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena 10/30/21 New York, NY Madison Square Garden 10/31/21 New York, NY Madison Square Garden 11/3/21 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum - NEW SHOW 11/7/21 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome 11/8/21 Portland, OR Moda Center 11/10/21 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center 11/11/21 San Jose, CA SAP Center 11/13/21 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena 11/15/21 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena 11/17/21 Los Angeles, CA The Forum 11/19/21 Los Angeles, CA The Forum 11/20/21 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

