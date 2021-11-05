Harry Styles helps fan come out to her mom at Fiserv Forum show

MILWAUKEE — Singer Harry Styles helped a fan come out to her mom during Thursday's show at Fiserv Forum.

That fan is 23-year-old McKinley McConnell. She says she has been a Harry Styles fan for a long time and after she got her mom a last minute ticket to the show, the moment just felt right.

a moment that will actually be with me forever. thank you for creating a safe place for me. thank you for letting me grow along side you as a fan. thank you for helping me know who i am. thank you. 🖤 @Harry_Styles #LoveOnTourMilwaukee #LoveOnTour #SHESGAY pic.twitter.com/cVnenwlbN9 — mckinley🍒 3 (@intothexxlight) November 4, 2021

In the now viral video, McConnell holds up a sign that read, "My mom is in Section 201. Help me come out."

Styles, who after seeing the sign, is heard saying, "I can do it for you if you'd like."

McConnell seemingly gets nervous and says, "There's a lot of people." Styles responds jokingly, "There is a lot of people, did you not know? Did you think this through?"

Styles then says to McConnell, "Do you want me to tell her? I can tell her. Yeah, no problem, one second."

Styles then ran to the other side of the stage and shouted, "Lisa, she's gay!"

The moment was met with cheers from the entire arena.

McConnell says she has received an outpouring amount of love and support from family and friends who have seen the viral video.

The British pop star was in Milwaukee for a sold-out show for his "Love on Tour" tour.

Submitted Harry Styles performed at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday.

