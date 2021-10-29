Harry Styles concert inspires random acts of kindness at Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE — Staff at Fiserv Forum performed random acts of kindness throughout the Deer District on Wednesday and Thursday in honor of Harry Styles’ upcoming concert on Nov. 3.

The English singer is well-known for his uplifting song “Treat People With Kindness", which has inspired many fans to spread kindness in their communities.

Employees at Fiserv Forum randomly handed out small items to passersby, such as Bucks Pro Shop gift cards, custom Harry Styles jerseys, and donated items from EatStreet. Gracie Pugliese, Fiserv’s director of Arena Marketing, was excited to host the Styles tour.

“His genuine kindness message, although simple, is so powerful. His mission has encouraged our staff to actively reach out and spread a little Fiserv Forum love in his honor,” Pugliese commented.

The giveaway continues on Friday, with a social media giveaway on Oct. 29. For more information on Fiserv Forum, including Harry Styles’ upcoming concert, visit www.fiservforum.com .

