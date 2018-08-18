Harry Potter actor visits Wisconsin this weekend for first ExpectoCon

MADISON -- The man known for playing Viktor Krum in "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire," Stanislav Yanevski, is visiting Madison this week for the inaugural ExpectoCon.

According to our partners at Channel 3000, this is Yanevski's first trip to Wisconsin. So far, he has visited the Harley Davidson Museum, Wisconsin Dells, Camp Randall stadium and more. The Bulgaria native will be signing autographs and taking photos throughout the duration of ExpectoCon.

Heidi Grahn, an organizer of the event, told Channel3000, "this is not a normal festival or convention. It's like you walk into a new world. There's classes, there's activities, you get to ride on dragons. Where else do you go where you ride on dragons?"

This event begins on Aug. 17 and runs through Aug. 19 at the Marriott Hotel West in Middleton. For more information on the event, click here.

For ticket information, click here.