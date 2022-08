MILWAUKEE — The Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee has opened its "Garage" space, a 20-acre area dedicated to hosting events.

The Milwaukee-based company said Thursday the space includes an on-site kitchen, indoor event space, AV capabilities, a riverside dock, a full suite, parking and other amenities.

The space will be able to host up to 550 guests, making it the largest indoor venue at the Harley Museum.

