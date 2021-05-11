Harley-Davidson launching electric LiveWire as its own brand this summer

MILWAUKEE — Harley-Davidson's new electric motorcycle, the LiveWire, is now set to launch as its own brand this July.

The Milwaukee-based company said in a statement Monday that the LiveWire branded motorcycle is scheduled to launch on July 8, 2021. The vehicle will then premiere at the International Motorcycle Show on July 9.

The first LiveWire bikes appeared at dealerships in October of 2019 at a price of $29,799, our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal report.

"With the mission to be the most desirable electric motorcycle brand in the world, LiveWire will pioneer the future of motorcycling, for the pursuit of urban adventure and beyond," said Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and CEO of Harley-Davidson, in the statement.

LiveWire will be headquartered virtually with its first hubs located in Silicon Valley and in Milwaukee, according to the BizJournal.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip