Harley-Davidson Homecoming weekend continues with live music, beer garden events

MILWAUKEE — Harley-Davidson Homecoming weekend is well underway in Milwaukee and on Friday night riders from across the country, and the world, flooded to Veterans Parks for some live music.

Friday night the headliner was Green Day. But beyond the music, riders could check out various bikes on display, including new electric bikes. There was also plenty of classic Milwaukee foods to sample.

TMJ4

But if you didn't have a ticket for the festival, homecoming events could be found around the city.

Just up the hill at Juneau Park, riders were taking advantage of a nice afternoon at the beer garden. There, Harley-Davidson fanatics can pick up a 120th commemorative pint glass.

The party continues on Saturday with the Foo Fighters taking the stage at Veterans Park.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip