Harley Davidson Homecoming to celebrate 120th anniversary

MILWAUKEE, WI- SEPTEMBER 1: The headquarters of Harley-Davidson sits nearly empty September 1, 2003 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. A four-day celebration of Harley-Davidson's 100th anniversary attracted an estimated 250,000 tourists to Milwaukee.
Posted at 11:00 AM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 12:00:34-04

MILWAUKEE — Harley Davidson is celebrating its 120th anniversary by launching the Harley-Davidson homecoming event on July 13-16, 2023.

The Harley Davidson Homecoming will occur at multiple venues throughout Milwaukee and invites riders, enthusiasts, and fans to join the celebration.

Harley-Davidson also launched “The Road to Harley-Davidson Homecoming Challenge,” where riders and non-riders can earn virtual badges, win daily and monthly prizes, and enter sweepstakes to win a grand prize trip to Milwaukee to participate in the Homecoming event.

For more information on “The Road to Harley-Davidson Homecoming Challenge,” visit here.

