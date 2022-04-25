Harley Davidson Homecoming to celebrate 120th anniversary

MILWAUKEE — Harley Davidson is celebrating its 120th anniversary by launching the Harley-Davidson homecoming event on July 13-16, 2023.

The Harley Davidson Homecoming will occur at multiple venues throughout Milwaukee and invites riders, enthusiasts, and fans to join the celebration.

Harley-Davidson also launched “The Road to Harley-Davidson Homecoming Challenge,” where riders and non-riders can earn virtual badges, win daily and monthly prizes, and enter sweepstakes to win a grand prize trip to Milwaukee to participate in the Homecoming event.

For more information on “The Road to Harley-Davidson Homecoming Challenge,” visit here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip