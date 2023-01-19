Harley-Davidson celebrates 120th anniversary with unveiling of 2023 models

MILWAUKEE — Harley-Davidson has just unveiled their new models for 2023. Many of the new models will be special edition motorcycles that commemorate Harley-Davidson's 120th anniversary.

According to our partners at Milwaukee Business Journal, Harley-Davidson's 2023 lineup includes the CVO Road Glide Limited Anniversary model and six other limited edition motorcycles that feature 120th-anniversary commemorative paint, finishes, and detailing.

The lineup specifically includes the new Nightster Special sport motorcycle, the Road Glide 3 trike, the 2023 Freewheeler trike, a special restyled and blacked-out model of the 2023 Freewheeler trike, a refreshed Breakout cruiser model, and a Fat Boy anniversary model, the BizJournal reports.

Ben Christensen 2023 Location Photography. FLTRT Road Glide 3.

A news release stated that one truly special motorcycle in the 2023 lineup includes a limited edition super-premium CVO Road Glide 120th anniversary model. The paint on the CVO Road Glide features heirloom red and anniversary black along with a gold-plated tank medallion that depicts an art-deco rendition of Harley-Davidson's staple eagle.

The 120th-anniversary paint will be offered on six other limited-production Harley-Davidson models; the Ultra Limited Anniversary, Tri Glide Ultra Anniversary, Street Glide Special Anniversary, Fat Boy 113 Anniversary, and the Heritage Classic 114 Anniversary, according to the BizJournal.

Ben Christensen 120th anniversary special paint. 2023 Location Photography. Anniversary Lineup

The Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson will introduce more anniversary models later this year.

