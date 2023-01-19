Harley-Davidson celebrates 120th anniversary with unveiling of 2023 models

MILWAUKEE — Harley-Davidson has just unveiled their new models for 2023. Many of the new models will be special edition motorcycles that commemorate Harley-Davidson's 120th anniversary.
According to our partners at Milwaukee Business Journal, Harley-Davidson's 2023 lineup includes the CVO Road Glide Limited Anniversary model and six other limited edition motorcycles that feature 120th-anniversary commemorative paint, finishes, and detailing.
The lineup specifically includes the new Nightster Special sport motorcycle, the Road Glide 3 trike, the 2023 Freewheeler trike, a special restyled and blacked-out model of the 2023 Freewheeler trike, a refreshed Breakout cruiser model, and a Fat Boy anniversary model, the BizJournal reports.
A news release stated that one truly special motorcycle in the 2023 lineup includes a limited edition super-premium CVO Road Glide 120th anniversary model. The paint on the CVO Road Glide features heirloom red and anniversary black along with a gold-plated tank medallion that depicts an art-deco rendition of Harley-Davidson's staple eagle.
The 120th-anniversary paint will be offered on six other limited-production Harley-Davidson models; the Ultra Limited Anniversary, Tri Glide Ultra Anniversary, Street Glide Special Anniversary, Fat Boy 113 Anniversary, and the Heritage Classic 114 Anniversary, according to the BizJournal.
The Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson will introduce more anniversary models later this year.