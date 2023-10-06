Harley-Davidson announces October events: Skulloween, concert, afternoon with dogs

If you've been meaning to stop by the Harley-Davidson Museum this month, you're in luck. The museum announced new events to look forward to including a car and motorcycle showing, an afternoon with dogs, a concert, and Skulloween.

Classic motorcycles and cars will be shown from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 7. Memorabilia will be inside the museum for everyone's viewing pleasure.

Bark&BBQ, an inaugural event, is a safe place where pet owners to meet other pet owners and play with dogs. The event is free and open to the public taking place at the Harley-Davidson Museum. It will take place from noon to 4 p.m. on Oct. 14. Don't forget your leashes!

A concert will take place on Oct. 19 at the museum's Experience Gallery, but there's a catch. The bands' identity will be revealed 36 hours before showtime. Make sure to get tickets at sofarsounds.com

Skulloween returns to Milwaukee featuring live music, a costume contest, and giveaways. Celebrating "all things black and orange" is set to take place on Oct. 26 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

To see more events, check out the schedule below:

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip