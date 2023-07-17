Harley-Davidson 120th Homecoming Parade rides through Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Bikers across the world rode through Milwaukee on Sunday for Harley-Davidson’s 120th Anniversary Parade.

“When you have the rumble of thunder behind you, and your brothers and sisters are behind you, the comradery of everyone and having that same heart is an unbelievable feeling,” Rocky Pisano, a rider from San Antonio, smiled.

He drove 24 hours to make it for the 120th anniversary. As he retires from the military in three months, he said this was the perfect send-off.

The bikers left American Family Field at 1 p.m., making their way down Blue Mound Road to Wisconsin Avenue. The parade route was five miles long.

“I don’t know if there’s another brand in the world that could bring this group of people together. And it really helps Milwaukee, putting us on the map for good things,” Monica Schultis said. She and her husband celebrated their 45th anniversary by roaring through the parade.

Our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal report that the 2024 Homecoming has its dates fixed for July 25 to July 28.

People lined up at this year’s parade celebrated wedding anniversaries, birthdays, and of course, Harley-Davidson's anniversary. Those riders came from all over the world, including Ghana and Mexico City.

“Your city is nice. You have nice people and the food is great,” Etse Gad, who came all the way from Ghana, said. “This is heaven. You can’t really explain it, you have to experience it.”

As the riders made the final stretch through downtown Milwaukee to Veterans Park, hundreds gathered along the street to watch and wave.

“To see all the people when we go down Wisconsin avenue, they’re waving and they’re excited. Old and young. It’s such a feeling in that part of the parade,” Sarah Bonk, a rider from North Prairie, said.

The weekend is a reminder for many at the festival that no matter where they go, all roads lead home to Milwaukee.

