Harlem Globetrotters will perform at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum on New Year's Eve

MILWAUKEE — The iconic Harlem Globetrotters are returning to Milwaukee once again for another New Year's Eve performance.

The Globetrotters will swing by Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum on Saturday, December 31st.

Tickets for the performance will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 17th.

If you want early access to tickets, you'll need to sign up to become a preferred customer at HarlemGlobetrotters.com. Those customers will get access to tickets at 10 a.m. on Sunday, October 11th.

"As the Harlem Globetrotters near their 100th anniversary, they have contributed to the growth of basketball at an immeasurable magnitude across the world," a news release announcing the show says.

"Through their artful athleticism and unparalleled moves, this team shares the game through an inclusive gameday experience! The Globetrotters welcome fans in the Milwaukee area to join them for an interactive gameday packed with one-of-a-kind premium offerings. Join the Globetrotters as they go head-to-head against the Washington Generals who will stop at nothing to try and defeat the world’s winningest team!"

TMJ4 viewers who have been around for a while may remember reporter Shaun Gallagher's infamous 'audition' for the squad, in which he nailed a no-look backward halfcourt shot:

TODAY'S TMJ-4 Shaun Gallagher lands backwards half-court shot

Head to HarlemGlobetrotters.com for more information.

About the Harlem Globetrotters:

THE originators of basketball style, captured by dynamic athletes with unmatched skills and influencers of today’s game. The team has showcased their iconic brand of basketball in over 124 countries and territories across six continents since 1926. Proud inductees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, their mission continues to advance the game of basketball and deliver exciting and interactive entertainment to the world. If you have ever seen a jump shot, slam dunk or a half-court hook shot, you have witnessed the creative moves made famous by the Globetrotters. The Harlem Globetrotters International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Herschend Enterprises, the largest family-owned themed entertainment company in the U.S. For more information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit the Globetrotters' official website: harlemglobetrotters.com [harlemglobetrotters.com] and follow them on Twitter [twitter.com], Instagram [instagram.com], Facebook [facebook.com], and YouTube [youtube.com].

About Fiserv Forum:

Fiserv Forum is a preeminent sports and entertainment arena in downtown Milwaukee that opened on Aug. 26, 2018. Designed by Populous, Eppstein Uhen Architects and HNTB, the venue offers incomparable sightlines, customer service, technology and amenities. Fiserv Forum includes 17,341 seats for basketball, 15,178 for hockey and up to 18,000 for concerts, with 34 luxury suites and three clubs. The world-class arena is home to the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks and Marquette University’s men’s basketball team and was selected to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention and the 2024 Republican National Convention. Fiserv Forum hosts a diverse variety of year-round events, including major concerts, family shows and other sports and entertainment events. Fiserv Forum is the anchor of the surrounding 30-acre Deer District neighborhood, which is Milwaukee’s premier location for people to live, work and play. In 2021, Fiserv Forum was awarded LEED Gold Certification for sustainability performance. Founding Partners for Fiserv Forum include Fiserv, BMO, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, Johnson Controls, Motorola, Potawatomi Hotel and Casino and Beechwood Sales and Service / Anheuser-Busch. For more information, please visit fiservforum.com [nam11.safelinks.protection.outlook.com].

