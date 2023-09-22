Haribo to double size of Pleasant Prairie candy factory

MILWAUKEE — Candy maker Haribo of America wants to double the size of its plant in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin.

According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, the executive vice president and CFO of Haribo of America, Wes Saber, wants to expand the facility to 2 million square feet.

“We will double the size of our phase 1 with the second phase,” Saber said during a Milwaukee Business Journal Power Breakfast.

Haribo makes its famous Goldbear gummy candies for the US market at the Pleasant Prairie plant.

Haribo started making candy at the plant in December of 2022. Before it opened the plant, it shipped its candy intended for the US market from out of country.

The company has 187 direct employees in addition to about 60 employed by other companies for shipping operations, at the Pleasant Prairie plant.

Haribo spent $148.5 million on the initial phase of construction, Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. data shows, the BizJournal notes. Haribo was awarded $22.5 million in tax credits from the state of Wisconsin in 2017 ($8.6 million has arrived in company coffers).

