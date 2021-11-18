Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

HARIBO gummies moving into Bristol Highlands Commerce Center

items.[0].image.alt
© 2017 Cable News Network, Inc.
Haribo
<p>Gummy bears are coming to Wisconsin. German gummy maker Haribo announced that it will open its first U.S. factory in the Badger State.</p>
Gummy bear giant set to open its first U.S. factory
Posted at 4:02 PM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 17:02:02-05

BRISTOL, Wis. — HARIBO is establishing a foothold in Wisconsin.

The gummy manufacturer has leased a 158-thousand square-foot building in the Bristol Highlands Commerce Center. HARIBO plans to move into the space in the first part of 2022 and will use it for distribution. HARIBO's first every North American production plant is currently under construction in nearby Pleasant Prairie.

The Bristol Highlands Commerce Center was completed in 2020. With HARIBO's new deal, the Commerce Center is now fully leased. HSA Commercial Real Estate, the developer of the Commerce Center, has broken ground for a third speculative warehouse.

"HARIBO's growing footprint in southeast Wisconsin is futher testament to the global visibility and desirability of the I-94 corridor, which today is widely regarded as a critical link in domestic supply chains," says Robert Smietana, vice chairman and CEO of HSA.

HSA leaders hope to have the third warehouse ready for tenants early next year.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kyle Rittenhouse

Trial of Kyle Rittenhouse: Full coverage