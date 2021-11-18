HARIBO gummies moving into Bristol Highlands Commerce Center

BRISTOL, Wis. — HARIBO is establishing a foothold in Wisconsin.

The gummy manufacturer has leased a 158-thousand square-foot building in the Bristol Highlands Commerce Center. HARIBO plans to move into the space in the first part of 2022 and will use it for distribution. HARIBO's first every North American production plant is currently under construction in nearby Pleasant Prairie.

The Bristol Highlands Commerce Center was completed in 2020. With HARIBO's new deal, the Commerce Center is now fully leased. HSA Commercial Real Estate, the developer of the Commerce Center, has broken ground for a third speculative warehouse.

"HARIBO's growing footprint in southeast Wisconsin is futher testament to the global visibility and desirability of the I-94 corridor, which today is widely regarded as a critical link in domestic supply chains," says Robert Smietana, vice chairman and CEO of HSA.

HSA leaders hope to have the third warehouse ready for tenants early next year.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip