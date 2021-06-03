Hard seltzer festival comes to Milwaukee this weekend

MILWAUKEE — A hard seltzer festival called "Seltzerland" is coming to the Milwaukee area this weekend.

The festival will be held at Oak Hills Golf Course, at 10360 S. Howell Ave. in Oak Creek, on June 5. Attendees can drink from more than 50 flavors, including White Claw, Vizzy, Purity Vodka, Brazazzi, and others.

General admission costs $29, while VIP tickets cost $49. You can apply as a group too, limited to 20 people.

The festival includes games and activities, as well as photo opportunities. It is a 21+ only event.

