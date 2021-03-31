Menu

Hard seltzer festival called "Seltzerland" coming to Milwaukee this summer

Posted at 8:38 PM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 21:47:17-04

MILWAUKEE — A hard seltzer festival called "Seltzerland" is coming to the Milwaukee area this summer.

The festival will be held at Oak Hills Golf Course, at 10360 S. Howell Ave. in Oak Creek, on June 5. Attendees can drink from more than 50 flavors, including White Claw, Zizzy, Purity Vodka, Brazazzi and others.

General admission costs $29 while VIP tickets cost $49. You can apply as a group too, limited to 20 people. Tickets went on sale March 30.

The festival includes games and activities, as well as photo opportunities. It is a 21+ only event.

Click here to learn more and purchase tickets. COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

