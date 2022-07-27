Harbor Fest: Celebration of Milwaukee's working Harbor returns this fall

MILWAUKEE — The celebration of Milwaukee's working Harbor, Harbor Fest, returns Thursday, Sept. 25.

Milwaukee Harbor District announced Wednesday the festival will be along the 600 block of East Greenfield Avenue, outside of the UWM School of Freshwater Sciences building and Harbor View Plaza.

The festival will include free, family-friendly activities related to boats, fish, rivers, art, and science, according to Harbor District. Visitors will also be able to release a baby sturgeon beginning at noon.

The 6th Annual Milwaukee Riverkeeper Boat Parade will begin at the Harbor at 12:30 p.m.

The festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, click here.

