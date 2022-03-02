'Happy Together' Tour will perform hits on the State Fair Mainstage

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Fair Mainstage announced another exciting act. The "Happy Together" tour will perform there as part of its 13th year of summer shows.

The touring group plays a show full of hits from the 60s and 70s. The Turtles will act as musical hosts for the event. Performers will include Chuck Negron, formerly of Three Dog Night, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, The Vogues and The Cowsills.

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m., March 10. Tickets run between $37 and $47 and includes admission to the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair on the day of the show, if purchased in advance. Friends of the Fair are eligible for pre-sales.

