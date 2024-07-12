Happy Days make a come back for massive Wisconsin car show

In Today's Talker — Heyyy! Happy Days are here again!

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 1950s themed sitcom, "Happy Days" actors were featured at a huge classic car show in Iola, Wisconsin.

Henry Winkler was one of those cast members who attended opening day of the 52nd annual Iola Car Show. It's the country's largest, featuring more than 2,500 vehicles on display.

"I was here once before. I had the most wonderful time. We are so well taken care of and that we are part of an American tradition," said Winkler.

Some 120,000 people participate in the Iola Car Show every year. Money raised benefits more than 130 local community organizations.

As for "Happy Days," the popular 1970s TV show was about Milwaukee teenagers in the 1950s, complete with lots of classic cars and motorcycles.

Watch the full Today's Talker above.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error