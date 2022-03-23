Watch
Hand of Help ministry looking for more donations to help Ukraine

Daniel Boldea
Hand of Help ministry purchased a church building to be a bomb shelter for people in Ukraine
Posted at 11:11 AM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 12:11:37-04

MILWAUKEE — Hand of help, a missionary providing spiritual and physical aid throughout Eastern Europe, is looking for donations to support Ukrainian War Refugees directly.

In addition to spiritual mentorship, Hand of Help will provide emergency housing, food, and relief goods.

Currently, Hand of Help has 45 beds in Botoșani, Romania, just on the side of the border, and has been taking in refugees.

Pastors have also been driving 22 hours each way to evacuate members of their churches and communities in which Hand of Help is providing fuel assistance.

The ministry has purchased a church building that has been transformed into a bomb shelter, soup kitchen, and emergency food distribution point. They have also created an emergency food pantry.

Emergency food pantry in Ukraine

However, severe damage continues in Ukraine.

Recently, a bakery was bombed, and many buildings across the street were also set on fire, including apartments.

Hand of Help gives 100% of the donations towards Ukraine to meet the needs of the refugees and those unable to leave certain parts of eastern Ukraine.

The ministry ensures the financial gifts make it to Ukraine with the help of donors covering all administrative and credit card processing fees.

Hand of Help is looking to collect donations through the YMCA and get the local community involved.

The ministry can provide the local community donors with constant updates, pictures, testimonies of those blessed by their financial gift.

In addition, the option to meet and hear about the work from a member of Hand of Help and financial responsibility documents showing 100% of funds given by each donor.

To provide support and donations to Ukraine, click here.

