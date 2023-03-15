Hand dryer fire causes evacuation, early dismissal at Hadfield Elementary School

WAUKESHA, Wis. — An electrical fire in a hand dryer at Hadfield Elementary School caused the school to evacuate and send students home early on Wednesday.

According to the School District of Waukesha, kids and staff were evacuated immediately after the fire was identified in the afternoon. The Waukesha fire department arrived and cleared the building.

The district says the school did an early dismissal and is in the process of getting students home safely due to the smell of smoke.

They will continue to clear the building of the smoke smell and will do air quality testing later Wednesday and Thursday. The district anticipates Hadfield to have school Thursday. They will work with the fire department and its Emergency Management Company consultants to make sure the building is safe for students and staff.

"The Hadfield Principals and staff members have been amazing and would make all of you proud with the way they kept kids and each other safe," the School District of Waukesha said in a statement Wednesday. "Our custodial/maintenance leadership and crew have also been outstanding and are always up to any challenge. The Hadfield parents have been super flexible and understanding as well and the Fire Department leadership and staff are always strong partners."

