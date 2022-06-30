RAYMOND, Wis. — A 22-year-old Kenosha man was arrested after deputies say he caused a three-vehicle collision in Racine County on Thursday. An open beer can and hallucinogenic mushrooms were found in his vehicle.

Deputies responded to a three-vehicle collision southbound on I-94, just south of CTH K, in the Town of Raymond around 2:30 a.m.

Deputies discovered a blue Honda Accord in the middle lanes of traffic, a white U-Haul van against the median wall, and a green Ford Focus off the interstate, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies determined two of the drivers were injured, and the driver of the third vehicle had fled the scene on foot.

The southbound lanes of I-94 were completely shut down from 3 a.m. until 4 a.m. to investigate the collisions. According to the preliminary investigation, officials say the Ford Focus was traveling southbound when the Honda Accord approached from the rear at a high rate of speed. The Honda struck the Ford, causing the Ford to slide off the interstate into the ditch and coming to rest on the passenger side of the vehicle.

After the initial collision, the Honda was blocking the middle lanes of I-94 and the driver ran from the scene.

Then a U-Haul, which was traveling southbound on I-94, was unable to avoid the Honda and struck it, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office. After that collision, the driver of the U-Haul pulled over to the center median.

The drivers of the U-Haul and Ford were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies found the driver of the Honda walking in a business north of HWY 20. He was identified as 22-year-old Michael Saldana of Kenosha. Officials say he had red, glassy eyes, slurred speech, and smelled of intoxicants.

Saldana failed to perform sobriety tests and was arrested for a variety of charges, including operating while intoxicated (2nd). While searching his vehicle, deputies found 3.7 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms, a grinder, and an open can of beer.

Deputies transported Saldana to the hospital for a legal blood draw and then was transported to the Racine County Jail. He as held on a $16,500 bail for the following charges:

Operating While Intoxicated (2nd Offense)

Operating While Intoxicated Causing Injury (2nd Offense) - 2 Counts.

Reckless Driving Causing Bodily Harm - 2 Counts

Operating While Revoked

Possession of Hallucinogenic Substances

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Open Intoxicants – Driver



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip