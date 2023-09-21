Halloween 2023 trick-or-treating times in Southeast Wisconsin

Get your costumes ready because it is almost Halloween in Southeast Wisconsin!

To help you get ready, the TMJ4 Web Staff compiled trick-or-treating times released by communities across our area.

Don't see your community on the list, or notice something that doesn't look quite right? Click here and we'll update the listing.

Please note: some cities and villages haven't announced their times yet, as indicated by a TBD next to the location.

Halloween 2023 trick-or-treating times in the Milwaukee area and southeast Wisconsin

Addison (town) - October 30, 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Bayside (village) - October 29, 2023 1:00 - 4:00 p.m.

Bay View - 28 Oct 2023 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Beloit - October 31, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Belgium (village) - TBD

Big Bend - October 31, 2023 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Bristol - TBD

Brookfield (city) - October 31, 5 - 7:30 p.m.

Brookfield (town) - TBD

Brown Deer (village) - TBD

Burlington (city) - TBD

Caledonia (village) - October 31, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Cedarburg (city) - October 28, 2023 5:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Cedarburg (town) - October 28 from 5 pm to 8 pm

Cudahy (city) - TBD

Delafield (city) - October 28, 2023 5:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Delafield (town) - October 31, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Delavan - October 31, 2023 4:00 - 6:00 p.m.

Dousman (village) - October 28, 2023 4:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Eagle (village) - TBD

East Troy (village) - October 31, 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Elkhorn - October 31, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Elm Grove - October 28, 5pm-7pm

Fredonia (village) - October 28, 4pm-7pm

Fox Point (village) - October 29, 1pm-4pm

Franklin (city) - October 28, 4pm-7pm

Genesee (town) - October 29, 4pm-7pm

Germantown (village) - TBD

Glendale - October 29, 1pm-4pm

Grafton (village) - Saturday, October 28, 4pm-7pm

Greendale - TBD

Greenfield (city) - October 29, 4pm-7pm

Hales Corners (village) - TBD

Hartford (city) - October 29, 4pm-6pm

Hartland (village) - October 26, 6pm-8pm

Ixonia (town) - TBD

Jackson (village) - October 29, 530pm-730pm

Juneau (city) - TBD

Kenosha (city) - TBD

Kewaskum (town and village) - TBD

Lannon (village) - TBD

Lisbon (town) - October 28, 5-8 pm

Menomonee Falls (village) - NA

Merton (town) - October 28, 5-8 pm

Merton (village) - October 28, 5-8 pm

Mequon - October 29, 4-7 pm

Milwaukee (city) - TBD

Mukwonago (village and town) - TBD

Muskego - TBD

Nashotah (village) - October 31, 2023 4:00 - 7:00 p.m.

New Berlin (city) - October 28, 4-7 pm

Newburg - October 28, 5:30-7:30 pm

North Prairie (village) - TBD

Oak Creek - October 29, 4-7 pm

Oconomowoc (city, town and village) - October 28, 6-8 pm

Paddock Lake - October 31, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Pewaukee (city and village) - October 28, 4-7 pm

Pleasant Prairie (village) - October 29, 3-6 pm

Port Washington (city) - TBD

Racine (city) - TBD

Randall - TBD

Richfield - October 28, 3-6 pm

River Hills - TBD

Rochester (village) - October 29, 1-4 pm

Salem Lakes - TBD

Saukville (village) - October 29, 4-7 pm

School Hill - TBD

Sheboygan - TBD

Shorewood (village) - October 29, 1-4 pm

Slinger (village) - October 28, 5-7 pm

Somers (village) - TBD, same as Kenosha

South Milwaukee (city) - TBD

St. Francis - October 29, 1-4 pm

Summit (village) - October 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Sussex (village) - October 28, 6-8 pm

Thiensville (village) - October 26, 4-7 pm

Trenton (town) - TBD

Twin Lakes (village) - TBD

Union Grove (village) - TBD

Vernon (town) - TBD

Wales (village) - October 29, 4-6 pm

Waukesha (city) - October 31, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Waukesha (downtown) - October 28, 1-3 pm

Wauwatosa - October 29, 1-4 pm

West Allis - October 29, 1-4 pm

West Bend (city) - October 30, 4-6 pm

Whitefish Bay - October 29, 1-4 pm

