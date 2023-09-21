Halloween 2023 trick-or-treating times in Southeast Wisconsin

Get your costumes ready because it is almost Halloween in Southeast Wisconsin!
To help you get ready, the TMJ4 Web Staff compiled trick-or-treating times released by communities across our area.
Don't see your community on the list, or notice something that doesn't look quite right? Click here and we'll update the listing.
Please note: some cities and villages haven't announced their times yet, as indicated by a TBD next to the location.
Halloween 2023 trick-or-treating times in the Milwaukee area and southeast Wisconsin
Addison (town) - October 30, 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Bayside (village) - October 29, 2023 1:00 - 4:00 p.m.
Bay View - 28 Oct 2023 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beloit - October 31, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Belgium (village) - TBD
Big Bend - October 31, 2023 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Bristol - TBD
Brookfield (city) - October 31, 5 - 7:30 p.m.
Brookfield (town) - TBD
Brown Deer (village) - TBD
Burlington (city) - TBD
Caledonia (village) - October 31, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Cedarburg (city) - October 28, 2023 5:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Cedarburg (town) - October 28 from 5 pm to 8 pm
Cudahy (city) - TBD
Delafield (city) - October 28, 2023 5:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Delafield (town) - October 31, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Delavan - October 31, 2023 4:00 - 6:00 p.m.
Dousman (village) - October 28, 2023 4:00 - 7:00 p.m.
Eagle (village) - TBD
East Troy (village) - October 31, 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Elkhorn - October 31, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Elm Grove - October 28, 5pm-7pm
Fredonia (village) - October 28, 4pm-7pm
Fox Point (village) - October 29, 1pm-4pm
Franklin (city) - October 28, 4pm-7pm
Genesee (town) - October 29, 4pm-7pm
Germantown (village) - TBD
Glendale - October 29, 1pm-4pm
Grafton (village) - Saturday, October 28, 4pm-7pm
Greendale - TBD
Greenfield (city) - October 29, 4pm-7pm
Hales Corners (village) - TBD
Hartford (city) - October 29, 4pm-6pm
Hartland (village) - October 26, 6pm-8pm
Ixonia (town) - TBD
Jackson (village) - October 29, 530pm-730pm
Juneau (city) - TBD
Kenosha (city) - TBD
Kewaskum (town and village) - TBD
Lannon (village) - TBD
Lisbon (town) - October 28, 5-8 pm
Menomonee Falls (village) - NA
Merton (town) - October 28, 5-8 pm
Merton (village) - October 28, 5-8 pm
Mequon - October 29, 4-7 pm
Milwaukee (city) - TBD
Mukwonago (village and town) - TBD
Muskego - TBD
Nashotah (village) - October 31, 2023 4:00 - 7:00 p.m.
New Berlin (city) - October 28, 4-7 pm
Newburg - October 28, 5:30-7:30 pm
North Prairie (village) - TBD
Oak Creek - October 29, 4-7 pm
Oconomowoc (city, town and village) - October 28, 6-8 pm
Paddock Lake - October 31, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Pewaukee (city and village) - October 28, 4-7 pm
Pleasant Prairie (village) - October 29, 3-6 pm
Port Washington (city) - TBD
Racine (city) - TBD
Randall - TBD
Richfield - October 28, 3-6 pm
River Hills - TBD
Rochester (village) - October 29, 1-4 pm
Salem Lakes - TBD
Saukville (village) - October 29, 4-7 pm
School Hill - TBD
Sheboygan - TBD
Shorewood (village) - October 29, 1-4 pm
Slinger (village) - October 28, 5-7 pm
Somers (village) - TBD, same as Kenosha
South Milwaukee (city) - TBD
St. Francis - October 29, 1-4 pm
Summit (village) - October 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Sussex (village) - October 28, 6-8 pm
Thiensville (village) - October 26, 4-7 pm
Trenton (town) - TBD
Twin Lakes (village) - TBD
Union Grove (village) - TBD
Vernon (town) - TBD
Wales (village) - October 29, 4-6 pm
Waukesha (city) - October 31, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Waukesha (downtown) - October 28, 1-3 pm
Wauwatosa - October 29, 1-4 pm
West Allis - October 29, 1-4 pm
West Bend (city) - October 30, 4-6 pm
Whitefish Bay - October 29, 1-4 pm
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.