Hallmark Channel working with partners on Taylor Swift inspired holiday movie

Some say Taylor Swift's current relationship with boyfriend Travis Kelce might make a great story for a Hollywood movie. The Hallmark channel is banking on it.
Posted at 6:38 AM, Jun 26, 2024

In Today's Talker — Some say Taylor Swift's current relationship with boyfriend Travis Kelce might make a great story for a Hollywood movie.

The Hallmark channel, the NFL, Skydance Sports and the Kansas City Chiefs are banking on it.

On Tuesday, they announced they are working on a holiday movie called Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.

While the plot of the movie isn't based on Kelce and Swift's romance, it perhaps helped inspire the film. It's unclear if Swift or Kelce are directly involved in the project, or gave it their blessing.

Work on the movie is set to begin next month.

