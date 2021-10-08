Hall of Fame wrestlers including Madusa celebrating South Milwaukee's Crusherfest

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — Crusherfest has quickly become a South Milwaukee staple, and now, legendary AWA and Hall of Fame wrestlers like Madusa are coming to town to celebrate.

"Lance Allan, it is so great to be here. Thank you for having me," Madusa says. "I've been called many things, but you can call me Madusa. M-a-d, u-s-a, made in the USA baby."

TMJ4's Lance Allan: "I like that! That's good!

"I like it too," Madusa says.

Madusa loved her AWA days, and now she will be a part of a Q&A session at the Bucyrus Club Friday night.

"Friday at 7:30, we're going to do an AWA roundtable, let's say. With myself, let's see, Greg Gagne, Brunzell. And I think there's one more. Gosh, I can't think of his name. What is his name? Oh, Eric Bischoff!" Madusa says.

Lance Allan: "The letters AWA, even though they haven't been active wrestling for years, means something here. And that's gotta make you feel good because you left a lasting impression on people?"

"I did," Madusa says. "AWA, I mean was their champion. You know, and Verne, I mean we got along great. He gave me many opportunities."

And yes, Madusa throwing the WWF belt in a garbage can with Eric Bischoff will come up.

"So my husband said the other day, did you ever stop and think, if you wouldn't have thrown that title in the trash? And I'm like, that's random. I'm like doing the dishes, why are you asking me that? Do you realize that if you would have never drop that title in the trash, wrestling wouldn't be, probably the way it sort of is. And I got to thinking, and I'm like yeah. But I believed in something. One, I believed that women deserved more," said Madusa.

