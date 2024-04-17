Hales Corners: Police searching for 18-year-old man after triple stabbing attack

VILLAGE OF HALES CORNERS — An 18-year-old man is wanted in connection with a triple stabbing that injured three people, according to The Village of Hales Corners Police Department.

The incident happened on Tuesday, April 16 at 10:54 p.m. at the 10400 block of Plum Tree.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found three injured people, including a 42-year-old woman, a 37-year-old man, and a 22-year-old man.

The 37-year-old sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The 42-year-old and 22-year-old are both expected to be okay. Police say the 22-year-old refused medical attention.

According to police, an 18-year-old man is wanted in connection with the stabbing. Police say he fled the scene before the officers arrived.

They say he is "known by the victims."

A knife and shovel were recovered and were presumably involved in the incident, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Police are expected to release an additional press release when the suspect is apprehended, and or charges are filed.

