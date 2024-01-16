Hales Corners Elementary evacuated Tuesday morning due to natural gas leak

HALES CORNERS, Wis. — Hales Corners Elementary was evacuated Tuesday morning due to a "slow natural gas leak," according to a post from the Whitnall School District.

On Facebook, the school district said students were being safely taken to the Hales Corners Public Library via bus.

"In order to prevent heavy traffic in the neighborhood and at the library, please do not come to the public library at this time to pick up your student," the post reads. "After all students have been evacuated, a second email will be sent to parents with reunification information."

A post from the Hales Corners Police Department assured parents that all students were safe and accounted for. They also provided traffic routing instructions for parents picking up their children. You can see those instructions here.

Police also reiterated that all parents must have a photo ID to pick up their child.

