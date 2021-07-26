Hair braiders can now work without a license in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Lawmakers celebrated at the State Capitol Monday as Wisconsin joined several other states not requiring a license to braid hair.

The bi-partisan bill states that a person does not need to get a barbering or cosmetology license to perform natural hair braiding. It was signed into law by Gov. Tony Evers earlier this month.

Khandie's Treasure Chest owner Natasha Smith said she's been doing hair since she was 11 years old, and braiding comes naturally for her.

"Once you know the basics of it, all you have to do is apply what you're looking at and go for it," Smith said.

Following the news, she just couldn't contain her emotions.

"Overjoyed!" Smith said. "I can't believe it, I don't know what made them come to this decision, but whatever it was, thank you!"

Smith is a self-taught hair braider and decided to attend beauty school to enhance her skills.

"I went to Empire School, and I stopped going because I was spending so much money on tuition," Smith said.

State Rep. Sheila Stubbs said the passage of this bi-partisan bill will positively impact those trying to make a living, and create new opportunities.

"This bill will create more jobs for more people in the state of Wisconsin, and we will have less people doing hair from their home," Stubbs said.

With this bill, Smith can now practice braiding anywhere in the state.

Smith can use her skills to not only make someone feel amazing about themselves, but also to provide for her family.

"If I get into any kind of money situation, hair always gets me out. God always sends somebody to me that wants their hair done," Smith said.

Her work speaks for itself, and now she hopes to capitalize on this opportunity.

