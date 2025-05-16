PHOTOS: Hail hits Southeastern Wisconsin

Much of Southeastern Wisconsin was hit with hail Thursday evening.

Hail varied in size and severity, but impacted everywhere from Kenosha to Eagle. Several viewers sent in photos and video of the hail and damage caused during the storms.

Several Severe Thunderstorm Watches and Warnings were in effect throughout the area Thursday night. Some areas even saw Tornado Watches and Warnings.

Hail Southeastern Wisconsin Ixonia Asma Wahed Ashippun-Oconomowoc Brad & Amanda Willis

Damage to building in Eagle Michael Powell Waterford Sarah Akers

] Dousman Aaron Marjala Brookfield Ryan Kallie

