Habitat for Humanity's Women Build Week helps create affordable housing in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — With their boots strapped up and tool belts ready, all women-led volunteer groups have spent the last five days giving back by building affordable homes in their communities.

"We want to make sure that we are building a community that everyone can live in," said Habitat for Humanity volunteer Brie Skolaski.

Habitat for Humanity says Women Build Week is an opportunity to recruit, educate and nurture women to build. And it's helping to fix the housing crisis happening in Milwaukee.

"The majority of the renters in the Midtown neighborhood are spending over 50% of their income on housing, on their rent - which is way too high," said Skolaski.

During the week, new homeowner Tanika Mays rolled up her sleeves and helped build her future home.

"I laid the deck. I had a chance to sign some of the framings in there. I did the second-floor deck," said Mays.

The mother of two says her new affordable home will give her a chance to better her life for herself and her kids.

"I'll be able to go back to school, and take out less loans," said Mays.

Tanika says she wouldn't have been able to get this far if it wasn't for everyone involved in helping her turn her dream into a reality.

"My baby came and hugged me the other night and said, 'Mom, I just wanted to thank you so much for all of the hard work you are doing for our new home,' and that just touched my heart," said Mays.

