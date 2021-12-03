Habitat for Humanity to build new homes in Harambee neighborhood

MILWAUKEE — Habitat for Humanity is working to build new homes in the Harambee neighborhood.

The Milwaukee Common Council approved a resolution allowing the Department of City Development (DCD) to sell 41 vacant lots to Habitat for Humanity for $1 per lot.

Officials say this is part of the nonprofit organization's plans to construct 80 homes over four years in the Harambee neighborhood. One million dollars was provided by Bader Philanthropies to fund the project.

“As the cost of housing continues to rise, Habitat makes homeownership affordable for families earning below Milwaukee's median income,” said Brian Sonderman, Executive Director of Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity. “This partnership with the City of Milwaukee and Bader Philanthropies is crucial to breaking down the barriers that all too many families face when trying to afford a safe, stable place to call home. By breaking down these barriers, local families will build stability and equity in homes they can truly call their own.”

Each single-family, owner-occupied home will be about 1,100 to 1,400 square-feet, and will include three to four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Construction will begin in spring 2022.

“This housing revitalization effort is delivering significant results for the Harambee neighborhood and its residents,” said Mayor Tom Barrett. “Maintaining and increasing homeownership has long been a top priority for me. I am proud of the City’s partnership with Habitat for Humanity and Bader Philanthropies on this project. Together, we are building a stronger Milwaukee.”

Once completed, the homes will be sold to first-time home-buyers for approximately $85,000 to $90,000, according to officials.

