Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County says thieves emptied two tool trailers

Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County is asking for the public's help after thieves swiped dozens of tools from two trailers.

Leaders with Habitat say the trailers were parked in the Domenica Park Neighborhood.

Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County trailer

The non-profit announced the theft on Facebook, and Waukesha Police confirm they're investigating. Captain Dan Baumann told us officers are still working to determine everything that was stolen. There are no suspects at this time.

In its facebook post Habitat for Humanity says, "these tools are essential for our work in providing affordable housing in Waukesha County and their loss has greatly impacted our ability to continue our projects safely."

Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County Missing tools from Habitat for Humanity Trailer

Leaders with Habitat say around $10,000 worth of tools were stolen and are asking for monetary donations to help replace them. They are also accepting donations of tools, and specifically need circular saws, hammer drills, impact drivers, and framing nailers.

You can donate financially here. You can also reach out to brett@habitatwaukesha.org to donate your gently used tools.

