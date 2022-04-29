Habitat for Humanity, Jockey to break ground on 2 homes in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. — Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha and Jockey International, Inc. are teaming up to build two new homes in the Wilson Heights neighborhood.

They will break ground on the Kenosha homes on Monday. Jockey will send 100 employee volunteers during the first week of May to help with construction.

In just six days, volunteers will completely frame both homes. Jockey said this will save Habitat between $5,000 to $10,000 and up to eight weeks of construction time.

According to a news release from Jockey, the homeowners will also be working on the construction of the home. Participating families in the Habitat for Humanity program must complete a minimum of 250 hours of sweat equity.

"As part of the sweat equity component of the program, participants will take courses about budgeting, personal finance, property maintenance, and more," Jockey said in a news release Friday. "The life skills classes are an instrumental part of the program."

The average rent in Kenosha is currently more than $1,100 per month and rising, compared to the current average Habitat mortgage of just over $700, according to Jockey. In Kenosha, 46% of renters pay over 30% of their monthly household income towards rent. Jockey says a Habitat mortgage is considered to be 30% or less of the household's gross monthly income.

