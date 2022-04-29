Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Habitat for Humanity, Jockey to break ground on 2 homes in Kenosha

Philanthropy-MacKenzie-Scott-Gift
Jason Asteros/AP
This photo provided by Habitat for Humanity International shows volunteers for Habitat for Humanity International, work on a house at the Carter Work Project in Nashville in 2019. MacKenzie Scott donated $436 million to Habitat for Humanity International and 84 of its U.S. affiliates – the largest publicly disclosed donation from the billionaire philanthropist since she pledged to give away the majority of her wealth in 2019. (Jason Asteros/Habitat for Humanity International via AP)
Philanthropy-MacKenzie-Scott-Gift
Posted at 3:38 PM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 16:38:35-04

KENOSHA, Wis. — Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha and Jockey International, Inc. are teaming up to build two new homes in the Wilson Heights neighborhood.

They will break ground on the Kenosha homes on Monday. Jockey will send 100 employee volunteers during the first week of May to help with construction.

In just six days, volunteers will completely frame both homes. Jockey said this will save Habitat between $5,000 to $10,000 and up to eight weeks of construction time.

According to a news release from Jockey, the homeowners will also be working on the construction of the home. Participating families in the Habitat for Humanity program must complete a minimum of 250 hours of sweat equity.

"As part of the sweat equity component of the program, participants will take courses about budgeting, personal finance, property maintenance, and more," Jockey said in a news release Friday. "The life skills classes are an instrumental part of the program."

The average rent in Kenosha is currently more than $1,100 per month and rising, compared to the current average Habitat mortgage of just over $700, according to Jockey. In Kenosha, 46% of renters pay over 30% of their monthly household income towards rent. Jockey says a Habitat mortgage is considered to be 30% or less of the household's gross monthly income.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 - on your schedule