Gunshot fired outside Butler village hall during road rage incident: Police

VILLAGE OF BUTLER — At least one gunshot was fired during an extended road rage incident that concluded outside Butler Village Hall in Waukesha County Friday afternoon, police say.

No one is believed to have been injured during the incident, Butler police said in a statement.

Police say around 2:47 p.m., officers responded outside of Butler Village Hall on West Hampton Avenue for a report of shots being fired just outside the building.

An investigation found that it started when people in the two vehicles were engaged in a "moving road rage incident" which began in Milwaukee and traveled west along Hampton Avenue into Butler.

At some point there was a crash involving the cars, police said.

Outside the village hall, both vehicles stopped and at least one gunshot was fired, according to police.

Officials say this was an isolated incident, that there is no danger to the public and that officers were not involved in the shooting.

No word from police on arrests being made.

