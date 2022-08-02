Gunfire hits woman in her own home near 25th and Rogers

MILWAUKEE — A 51-year-old Milwaukee woman was injured after being struck by gunfire while in her home Monday night.

Police said it happened just before 9 p.m. near 25th and Rogers.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene.

The gunfire came from outside the home, hitting her.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip